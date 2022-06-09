Yesterday, Hulu dropped the trailer for their upcoming Mike mini-series which chronicles the life and career of Mike Tyson.

The 8-episode series is created by I, Tonya writer Steven Rogers. Hulu calls the upcoming series “an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson.” Mike stars Moonlight’s Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson, Spiderman: Homecoming’s Laura Harrier as Robin Givens, and BMF’s Russell Hornsby as Don King.

"Mike," starring Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson is set to launch on Hulu on Aug. 25. Here's the trailer: pic.twitter.com/PniNBa6gqf — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 8, 2022

Mike Tyson called for a boycott last year after the show was announced. In an Instagram post, he said that the streamer’s series was “unauthorized” and called it a “tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story.”

“Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising. This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for black story rights.”

In a statement released shortly after, Tyson said that he had been waiting for a while to tell his story and that the only one that is authorized is the Martin Scorcessee produced, Antoine Fuqua directed, and Jamie Foxx led limited series that is currently in production.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson said in the statement. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Foxx had even shared a shirtless picture of himself 2 years ago as he was undergoing his body transformation to be like Mike Tyson during his prime. However, very little about the project has been said or even mentioned.

Mike premieres on August 25 exlusively on Hulu.