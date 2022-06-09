After two years on pause, the Time 100 Gala returns, continuing their annual celebration of 100 of the world’s most influential people. Bringing together icons, leaders, change-makers, and celebrities from across industries and honoring icons like Questlove, Zendaya and Singer, songwriter and actress, Mary J. Blige. Out of all the honorees it was the ‘Hello Gorgeous’ singer who dropped jaws as she walked the red carpet. Stunning in a beaded heart shaped bodice by Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta with side cut-outs that gave us a glimpse of Mary’s very toned abs. Her signature bleach blond hair was styled in a sleek bun.

The real sparkler was the 250 carat heart shaped diamond chandelier necklace created by Pristine Jewelers that took our breath away. “Mary J Blige is a person that has given so much of her life and her time to the world and has struggled,” she said. “I just hope that my legacy is that I’ve given and that I’ve loved and that I’ve worked hard. All those things. And that I’ve inspired generation after generation.”

Mary, who recently went viral on Twitter performing a sensual dance at The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia (see below),

@maryjblige out there Marying it tf up! Get it sis.🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EX0TkjUAMJ — SHAWN NANNETTE (@shawnnannette) June 9, 2022

closed out the night in New York City by bringing her fellow honorees and gala guests to their feet with a classic Mary J. Blige performance.

Tune in to the ‘ TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People’ on Sunday, June on ABC