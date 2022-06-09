Migos Will No Longer Perform at Governors Ball, Lil Wayne to Fill In

Migos Will No Longer Perform at Governors Ball, Lil Wayne to Fill In

If you were looking to see Migos perform at Governors Ball 2022, it won’t happen. The forthcoming festival will not have the trio of Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff, which the festival states are due to “circumstances out of our control.”

Due to circumstances out of our control Migos are no longer performing at Gov Ball.



Updated lineup coming soon. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 7, 2022

The show’s cancellation comes as the trio is rumored to be in the midst of a breakup. A representative for Migos told TMZ the scheduled date was nixed due to Quavo filming a movie.

In replacement, Lil Wayne will take the stage for Governors Ball.

Advertisement

.@LilTunechi will be playing the GOVBALLNYC Stage on Friday, June 10th at 6:30pm! pic.twitter.com/vd0K5EykNr — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 7, 2022

Rumors of the Migos breakup began swirling after Quavo and Takeoff released a single titled “Hotel Lobby.” Before the release, Offset and his wife, Cardi B, unfollowed the other two members. DJ Akademiks caught up with TMZ and revealed the breakup rumors have no legs.

“They might be going through a small disagreement or whatever,” Ak said. “I think that they’re angling it because, you know, Takeoff and Quavo just put out a song, so they’re kind of letting it lie, letting the questions linger or something like that.”

Akademiks added, “But at the end of the day, they’re family. Offset confirmed that to me, too. Maybe if it was the City Girls that unfollowed each other, but the Migos? Come on, I just can’t see a gangster group — like, the only sign of trouble is them hitting unfollow.”