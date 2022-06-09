Former New Orleans Saints franchise quarterback Drew Brees is a one in done for NBC football coverage. According to The Athletic, Brees is walking away from the analyst position to spend more time with family.

“The unbelievable busyness of an NFL career and then really not taking a break at all and launching right in with us with both Notre Dame football and the NFL, it was certainly an around-the-clock assignment,” NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said of the decision. “This was definitely a lifestyle choice for him, which is totally understandable.”

In addition to appearing on screen for the NFL, Brees lent his voice to Notre Dame football coverage. NBC Sports has not declared a replacement.

