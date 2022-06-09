On June 14, 2022, the documentary Game Change Game will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Following the film’s premiere, journalist Marc Spears will chair a discussion with CJ McCollum, President of the National Basketball Players Association, and the filmmakers.

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), a player-led union representing the 450 professional basketball players in the NBA, produced Game Change Game. The film was created in the summer of 2020 when the epidemic and the question of social justice dominated the national conversation. The documentary chronicles how NBA players came together and decided that “sitting on the bench was not an option” as they confronted and addressed social justice issues in America through personal footage shot by players and interviews with a variety of thought leaders, recording artists, and journalists.

Along with icons Julius Erving, Oscar Robertson, and Jerry West, the video features players CJ McCollum, Jaylen Brown, Andre Iguodala, Malcolm Brogdon, Garrett Temple, Donovan Mitchell, JaVale McGee, Danny Green, Rudy Gobert, Matisse Thybulle, and Tobias Harris. Doc Rivers, an NBA coach and former player, is another notable guest. Stephen A. Smith, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Marc Spears, Killer Mike, social justice advocates, and victims of police violence are among those who attended. The cast is completed by members of the NBPA leadership, who provide an insider’s view on the events of a basketball season unlike any other.

Christina Norman, head of content for the NBPA’s THINK450 Innovation Engine, created the film, which was produced by Norman, Jonathan Lia of Good Company, and Whitney Jackson. Spike Jordan and Maxime Quoilin, noted for their high, thought-provoking conceptual direction and ability to generate dynamic, groundbreaking images, collaborated on Game Change Game.

Find Game Change Game Tribeca Film Festival screening locations, times, and ticket information here, and check out the trailer here.