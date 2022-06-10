Curren$y is back with a new project, Spring Clean 2, produced by Fuse of the 808 Mafia. Curren$y tackles a diverse backdrop of sounds, weaving his lines in and out of pianos, percussion, and samples.

The new album brings in Fendi P, CT, Pierre Bourne, and Young Dro for assistance across 18 tracks. Curren$y and Fuse are no strangers to collaborating; the first edition of Spring Clean was released in 2020, and the project demonstrates the two’s adaptability despite their signature sounds.

You can hear the new release below.

