The biggest rumor of Hip-Hop dating is officially confirmed. Diddy and Yung Miami are seeing each other.

On Miami’s new show on REVOLT TV, Cresha Please, Diddy confirmed the two are enjoying each other’s company, but maintains he is single.


“We go have dates, we’re friends, we go to exotic locations, we have great times,” Diddy said before expressing a desire to one day take her to church.

Hearing his details, Yung Miami clarified that they go together, “Real Bad.”

You can see the full episode below.