Kevin Hart’s worldwide multi-platform media company, HARTBEAT, and Warner Chappell Song (WCM) announced an exclusive music publishing partnership. WCM will handle all of HARTBEAT’s music composition copyrights, including future programming as well as prior compositions from shows including Die Hart and Hart to Heart, under the terms of the arrangement, which is a first for the network.

WCM will also assist HARTBEAT in expanding its music repertoire across HARTBEAT Studios, HARTBEAT Media, and PULSE, as well as provide creative support for a variety of music projects and access to its award-winning production music library.

“This deal was made possible with the support of our Co-Chairs Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall, and we’re all very proud that HARTBEAT is entrusting us as their first publishing partner,” said WCM Senior Vice President of Creative Services, Ashley Winton. “We have an exciting opportunity to not only administer their music, but also cultivate connections with our songwriters for future projects.”

Advertisement

HARTBEAT President & Chief Distribution Officer, Jeff Clanagan, added “HARTBEAT is thrilled to partner with leading global publisher Warner Chappell Music to develop and build out a first-of-its-kind HARTBEAT music library. This partnership marks a pivotal moment for HARTBEAT as the company looks to build out its own music publishing arm as a part of our larger brand IP.”

HARTBEAT Studios is responsible for the financing, development, and production of humor and culture-related films and television shows, while HARTBEAT Media links customers all over the world through events, gaming, music publishing, Web3 initiatives, and an extensive distribution network. PULSE is HARTBEAT’s branded entertainment studio, as well as a creative and cultural consulting firm for major corporations.