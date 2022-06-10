Saucy Santana Links Up with Latto For New Single “Booty”

Saucy Santana has released his much-anticipated new banger “Booty.”

Santana links up with labelmate Latto on this song of the summer contender, his first since joining to RCA Records. Saucy just supported Latto on her 777 Tour across the United States. The song features an exciting, dance-worthy production and bouncing bassline, as Santana and Latto both flex instantly memorable rhymes. It was immediately trending online following Santana’s initial tease of the music.

You can hear the new release below.

