Shabibz, a rapper from Northern California, is promoting his new single “Booty Go,” which features YSL member BSlime. The peppy single arrives just in time for summer, and it’s unquestionably an anthem made for dancing and grooving to. Shabibz and BSlime find their groove on the new tune and complement the beat’s harmonizing tone. The two musicians tumble down the track, capturing the summer’s enthusiasm.

“This single is pure energy and fun,” Shabibz says. “It’s an anthem for bad bitches everywhere, anywhere, in any shape, size or form.”

Shabibz, a dynamic rapper, is aiming to take over the summer with his latest track, “Booty Go.” Shabibz is an artist who is ever-evolving while staying loyal to his core of creating engaging music, with a sound that can be defined as wavy, fresh, and authentic.

Shabibz, a rapper from Lebanon who grew up in Sacramento, is bridging the gap between two cultures and sharing his narrative along the way. Shabibz has always been the definition of a creative, whether it was composing poems or creating structures, he has always been a creative.

Never Panic Films and Director Connor Films, both members of the Young Stoner Life Records staff, will shoot a music video for “Booty Go.”

“It’s a culture deeper than ass shaking,” he continued. “I want people to feel empowered about themselves when playing this slap. Tap in to a higher frequency and feel good. Go crazy.”

You can hear the single below.



