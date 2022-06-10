According to a confirmed report, Sony Music will release MJ the Musical – Original Broadway Cast Recording on Friday, July 15.

Heralded as “a riveting adrenaline rush of a show!” by Peter Marks in The Washington Post, MJ the Musical opened at the Neil Simon Theatre on February 1, 2022 to rave reviews from both critics and audiences. “MJ delivers the thrills!” exclaimed Jesse Green at The New York Times.

Similar reactions are in to the first snippet from the cast recording of “Billie Jean” that was shared on May 19 by The New York Times and has created overwhelming anticipation for the release of the album.

MJ the Musical – Original Broadway Cast Recording was recorded at Power Station at BerkleeNYC. The album was produced by David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb and co-produced by Derik Lee; Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain served as executive producers.

MJ is currently in the running for ten Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Myles Frost), Best Book of a Musical (Lynn Nottage), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini), Best Costume Design of a Musical (Paul Tazewell), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Natasha Katz), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Gareth Owen), Best Direction of a Musical (Christopher Wheeldon), Best Choreography (Christopher Wheeldon)andBest Orchestrations (Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg). The 2022 Tony Awards will air live coast-to-coast from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12.