The current boom in the NFT space continues to improve the lives of artists by the day. Different artists have created their own tokens in recent months to incentivize their fans and followers. Experts predict this trend will continue, especially as more content creators seek to make money in an era of rampant piracy. With tokenization, there’s the creation of new forms of content, the elimination of intermediaries from transactions, and artists having more control over their digital assets. Legendary artist Anuel AA is one of the first Latin artists to launch their own NFT collection. Anuel AA’s recent project marks another milestone for this visionary artist, who is renowned as a trailblazer in his industry.

With over 28 million followers on Instagram and 21 million subscribers on YouTube, Anuel AA is officially one of the hottest artists in the Latin trap music scene. As a mixed-race child, he grew up a citizen of two worlds, which shaped his worldview and greatly influenced his music. Anuel AA’s music discusses different aspects of his life and is often characterized by dark lyrics. Despite this, Anuel AA’s music has been praised for its honesty and ability to connect with the listener. In fact, his career success is due, in part, to his willingness to experiment with his sound and push the boundaries of what is considered acceptable.

Anuel AA started making music at 14, but he released his first online project in 2010. His work garnered attention right away, with fans and critics alike praising the young Anuel for his authenticity. Shortly after, his songs caught the attention of big names in the industry, which led to a record deal with the Latin division of American rapper Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group. Most of Anuel AA’s songs have been commercial successes, with three albums reaching number one on the Top Latin Albums charts. Anuel has also ranked on Billboard’s Top 100 Artists.

As an artist, he wants to leave a legacy of authenticity, encouraging other people to keep fighting regardless of their circumstances. That’s another reason he’s tokenizing his work in his upcoming NFT collection and creating a community of like-minded people.

The new project will be tied to Anuel AA’s upcoming music and world tour starting April 30, 2022. Anuel AA has a formidable team of NFT and marketing legends working behind the scenes to make this collection successful. Anuel’s father and Jofre Cruz of Entertainment Architects brought in Future Media’s Duquan Brown and Carrie Lyn of The Creative House to develop Anuel’s NFT collection. Duquan and Carrie have worked on several successful NFT launches, and their input and expertise will go a long way to ensure holders of Anuel’s project derive maximum utility in the future.

Some benefits include physical assets and exclusive real-life experiences such as limited edition merch drops, access to album release parties, studio visits, listening sessions, and much more. As part of Anuel’s legacy, 5% of the project will go to his non-profit in perpetuity. Anuel AA’s dream is to contribute to the growth of the next generation through philanthropy and impact more people through his music.