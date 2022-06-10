After releasing last month’s double feature in a new vlog, “24 Hours In Tijuana” and visual for “Okay Okizzle,” Def Jam’s first-ever signed Mexican recording artist OHNO kick-off the summer with the drop of a new EP, titled Sunshine In A Bag. Stream it below via Def Jam/One Percent Sounds.

MORE: The ‘Queens’ Release New Song “Preparaté” Featuring Def Jam Artist Ohno and “Eso Lo Tengo Lo”

Sunshine In A Bag is a five-song collection of new music from the Los Angeles native and generates anticipation for a full-length major-label debut album. The new EP displays the artist’s buzzing Spanglish rap style that has earned him a cult-like following of a legion of primary screaming women. And with Latin Hip Hop at its peak on a global scale right now, OHNO’s popularity comes with perfect timing.

Advertisement

OHNO’s EP marks the first in two years since 2019’s Focused. OHNO signed with Def Jam in 2021 after a phenomenal run as an independent artist that produced a laundry list of hit songs, like “Get Sawvy,” “Me & My Bitch” and “No Dummy” that has over eight million streams on Spotify.

MORE: Westside Boogie Announces 2022 Tour with XBValentine

Sunshine In A Bag kicks off a huge summer for OHNO that includes new music videos from the EP, big-name collaborations and upcoming shows. For newfound fans, OHNO’s latest is the perfect jump-on point as he becomes one of the hottest Latin acts of 2022 hip hop.

Feel free to check out the full EP below, and afterward, follow OHNO on social media.