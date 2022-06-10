The Miz, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, and WWE Superstar, is not quiet about his support for the Cleveland Browns. During the offseason, the Browns traded for Watson, looking for him to be an upgrade over Baker Mayfield. Watson was in what was believed to be the aftermath of sexual assault lawsuits, now he has been hit with two more suits, including pretty damning information.

Hearing that, The Miz is not offering any support to the QB. “Yeah, I’m still a Cleveland Browns fan. But you’re not going to see me wearing a Watson jersey,” he told TMZ.

You can hear it from the two-time WWE Champion below and read up on the latest allegations on Watson here.

