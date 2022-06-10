Well, Quavo called it back in March and now his vision for Jack Harlow is now a reality.

Several news outlets have confirmed that Quavo’s wish to see Jack Harlow play opposite of him in the White Men Can’t Jump reboot looks like it’s coming through. Jack wil be filling the shoes of Woody Harrelson by playing the role of Billy Hoyle, while Sinqua Walls will be slotted into Wesley Snipes’ Sidney Deane role. Harlow admitted during an interview at the Met Gala that he’s never seen the original White Men Can’t Jump before auditioning for his role.

“Can I be honest? Harlow said. “I was obviously familiar with it, it’s an iconic title and I’ve seen the movie poster, but I didn’t watch it until I got offered the role. I see why it’s a classic.”

