With Post Malone, Amazon Music’s hip-hop/R&B brand Rotation premiered The Twelve Carat Toothache Listening Experience. The immersive experience captured Post Malone revealing his new album in full for the first time, for an intimate gathering of his closest friends, family, and collaborators, on the eve of the release of his highly anticipated new album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

“I’m just trying to recreate the feeling that you get in the studio, hearing it at 6 a.m., just hanging out and having fun,” said Post Malone. “I originally wanted to do it in a spaceship. But it’s not possible—so I’m told.”

Posty’s new album features Gunna, Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd, and more. You can tune in here.

