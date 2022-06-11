“Goodbye,” a brand-new Amazon Original song by BLEU, has been released. The never-before-heard song finds BLEU delivering a smoldering collaboration with R&B sensation Queen Naija as part of Amazon Music’s “Credit the Culture” celebration of Black Music Month.

“With this record I hope my fans get to see the real side of a love story that can’t be saved,” said BLEU about the track. “Real R&B that meets real emotion and heartache. Queen was able to bring that raw emotion from the ladies’ perspective and I was able to keep it real for the guys.”

Additional Amazon Originals from some of the most intriguing new artists will be released as part of “Credit the Culture,” including rising R&B singer and Bel Air actor Coco Jones; artist, producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist bLAck pARty; and more. Customers can also listen to Amazon Music’s Black Culture Radio, which is a multigenre station that features Black artists from many genres, places, and generations.

You can hear the new release below.