Bobby Shmurda and Joyner Lucas have teamed up to award $25,000 to Oswin Benjamin, an independent artist, for delivering the hardest verse over the beat for Bobby’s hit “Shmoney.”

Bobby had already issued a challenge to his fans and supporters, instructing them to sign up for Joyner’s Tully platform, download the Shmoney beat, upload their verse, and share it with Bobby through Joyner’s website.

Bobby and Joyner appeared on Instagram Live together to announce Oswin Benjamin as the winner of the $25,000 prize. Speaking during the session, Joyner revealed he wants “Tully to be the lottery ticket for artists. It’s like the lottery, right? Because you never know what the next opportunity is.”

Tully was developed in 2015 by Lucas and his business partner Dhruv Joshi as a way to expedite the creative music process using digital tools. The two collaborated to create tools that directly influenced Joyner’s independent music success, and they’re now sharing them with other musicians to keep them in complete control of their careers. Tully offers a 360-degree array of tools for artists to manage and expand their businesses, including guided workflows, organized asset management, templated industry contracts, publication, and licensing support.

Tully provides management services such as contract and split sheet storage, as well as songwriting tools for artists to play, compose, and record music.

All of this functionality is accessible via a smartphone app, which Lucas, an independent artist, uses. Tully allows independent musicians to collect 100% of their royalties, have access to royalty-free beats, and have digital copyrights for their creative work, among other benefits.