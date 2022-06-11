Chicago rapper FBG Cash was killed early Friday morning on the South Side of the city. Cash and a woman were shot when two men exited a Cadillac and began to open fire, sending nearly two dozen rounds at them.

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, Cash was hit 13 times and pronounced dead at the Christ Medical Center in neighboring suburb Oak Lawn. The woman, 29, was shot in the left arm and upper back. She was transported to the same hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Cash, born Tristian Hamilton, was driving at 5:30 a.m. when his car was cut off by the gunmen in the 1600 block of West 81st Street. The accompanying woman was asleep when the shooting began. Officers recovered 23 shell casings, including 14 from a rifle. Contrasting reports state Cash returned fire and attempted to run from the shooters. No one has been arrested for the shooting.

FBG Cash is of the city’s Fly Boy Gang group of rappers. Of notable fame was FBG Duck who was murdered two summers ago in the city’s affluent Gol Coast neighborhood. In October 2021, federal authorities arrived in Chicago’s O-Block, formally known as Parkway Gardens, and charged five alleged gang members in a racketeering conspiracy that tracked a pattern of violence, which includes the summer 2020 murder of FBG Duck.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Duck, born Carlton Weekly, was standing in line outside of a clothing store when two cars pulled up in front of a crowd of people and opened fire. FBG Duck was a member of a Gangster Disciples faction that was feuding with the Black Disciples on the South Side.