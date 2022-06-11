French Montana releases “Drive By,” a new track produced by Harry Fraud and featuring Detroit rapper Babyface Ray, from his next album Montega, which will be released on June 24.

Montana begins a tone-setting flow, while Babyface Ray provides a laid-back delivery to “Drive By,” which is introduced by Fraud’s production featuring Ionna Gika’s vocals throughout the track. The Bronx emcee and the Detroit rapper team up to boast about their achievements in life while warily making moves in the midst of untrustworthy people.

You can hear the single below and presave the album here.

