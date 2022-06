Huey V has returned with his EP, So Below. In the EP, Huey V examines his realities with “Move Love,” “After The Deal” and his current single “ByGones be By Gone.” The Milwaukee rapper’s skill is highlighted via intense storytelling, while his lyricism shows why Roc Nation has tabbed the star to be the next up.

You can check out the full release below and also the “ByGones be By Gone” video.