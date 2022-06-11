During Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s relationship, Steve Harvey was vocal about how much he enjoyed his daughter’s bae. Now that they have split, Harvey is speaking out.

Speaking on The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Steve spoke with his cohosts about the breakup.

“I feel fine. I’m fine…I still gotta go to work…I still gotta take care of my family,” Harvey said. “I’m team Lori, 1000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.”

Later in the conversation, Harvey would give Jordan some love. “He’s still a cool guy…from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time. I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late.”

The cost factor is alluding to his two divorces.

You can hear it Steve crack a few jokes below.

Steve Harvey cracking a couple jokes while speaking on Lori Harvey on his morning show!!👀 (📸: @gettyimages) pic.twitter.com/Kx1nxmhSW4 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 6, 2022

