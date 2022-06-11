Jay-Z is all for financial freedom. Since coming into the game, he’s been a strong advocate of empowering rappers to strive for generational wealth. Hov understands the importance of financial literacy, and now he will teach others.

Jay-Z and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey teamed up to announce the launch of Bitcoin Academy on Thursday. The Bitcoin Academy is a free financial education program for Marcy Houses residents. The same project houses where Jay-Z grew up.

Shout out to @Jack. #Bitcoin Academy, starting in Marcy, a place that taught me so much, is hopefully the first of many. The simple goal is to provide people tools to build independence for themselves and then the community around them. https://t.co/4uHkCfdFZv — Mr. Carter (@sc) June 9, 2022

Dorsey spoke on the purpose of the Bitcoin Academy and how it will improve the community’s economy in the future.

The courses will be from June to September and will be offered both in-person and online. The Bitcoin Academy website says the program could be expanded to other neighborhoods in the future.

Education is where we start. This isn’t just about bitcoin…it’s about long-term thinking, local economies, and self-confidence. Courses are free to all Marcy residents, including kids. And to make it even easier we’re providing devices and data plans for all who need it. — jack (@jack) June 9, 2022

Dorsey and Jay-Z are also long-time business partners. In early 2021, Dorsey agreed to pay $300 million for Tidal, the music streaming service owned by the rapper. In return, Jay-Z got a seat on Block’s board of directors as part of the deal.