Carson, California recording artist Jayson Cash‘s fame arose in early 2022 with his hit song “Priority” featuring Blxst. Now, after a successful campaign, Cash unveils the anticipated debut album, Read The Room featuring buzzworthy guest appearances by Dom Kennedy, Blxst, Kalan.FrFr and Symba. Check out the debut’s hit single, “Him” featuring Dom Kennedy, below.

Cash’s debut album is a 15-song collection that features a heavily supported West Coast cast of high-profile artists and producers, including Mustard and in-house producers, Tha Eastie Boyz. And with “Him,” the debut album includes music video accompanied singles “Top Down” and “Selfish.”

On the making of the debut, Cash told Billboard: “[Fans] can honestly expect a whole vibe! Myself and my in-house producers, Tha Eastie Boyz, took our time crafting a cohesive body of work that’s easy on the ears and heavy on the heart. I really gave them the real Jayson Cash.”

Read The Room is the perfect origin point for newfound fans as Jayson Cash ascends into a major label star and one of the hottest new artists in West Coast hip hop.

Had to pull up on my boy . Can’t wait til this one drops 🤞🏽💰 pic.twitter.com/GeaKaxaIrq — Jayson Cash (@Uknowcash) June 9, 2022

Jayson Cash signed with Atlantic Records and released his debut single “All I Know” in June 2021. Atlantic A&R Dallas Martin believes Cash is one of the biggest artists in West Coast hip hop. “Jayson Cash is going to be one of the biggest artists to come out of the West Coast this year,” said Martin in 2021. “His music is visual; you can see everything happening as you listen. He’s an incredible lyricist and a true hustler. I’m ready for the world to hear his powerful story.”

Read The Room is available on all digital streaming platforms via Starr Island/Atlantic Records.

Watch “Him” above and stream Jayson Cash’s debut album below.