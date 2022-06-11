Kyla Imani is continuing her stellar 2022 with the win of the Artist of the Year award from the Los Angeles Academy for Artist & Music Production (LAAMP). Also awarded during the ceremony were yearly awards for Song, Songwriter, and Producer.

The LAAMP is a one-year music program featuring mentors such as Jetson, Jozzy, Ne-Yo, John Cunningham, and more. The LAAMP is based in Los Angeles with the goal to assist rising producers, artists, and songwriters by enhancing their skills through collaboration and mentorship. Below, Kyla Imani is pictured with production team Stargate, who leads the LAAMP.

Kyla Imani, former Gen Z host for The Source Report and thesource.com, kicked off 2022 with her single “BIG PLANS.” The fresh melodic yet hard-hitting single caught the attention of Tunecore who made Kyla Imani a New Music Friday featured artist.

Back in March, Kyla Imani was named an official SXSW 2022 Artist, where she was a headliner with Omeretta The Great, Santana Fox and more at the Futuristic Femme Showcase.

With over 1.5 million followers on TikTok and music as the signature of her brand, Kyla Imani is looking to bet on herself this year. She has taken a leave of absence this year from the famed Tisch School of the Arts at NYU to pursue being a full-time content creator, songwriter, and music artist. Kyla has secured major sponsorship campaigns with companies like Adobe, L’Oreal, Ulta-Beauty, Grub Hub, Hype Bae, and Footlocker while also producing her music and working with media brands such as BeatStars (where she is co-creator of “The Hook” by Kyla Imani) and The Source Magazine, ushering in a fresh and new generation to the iconic media brand.

