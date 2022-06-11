Money Man is back with a new single “Big Money,” which will be a part of the album of the same name on June 24.

“My pops had told me anything you do make sure you do it big,” Money Man delivers on the new banger that is laced with strings and piano keys.

This single comes after Money Man recently performed alongside DJ Clue, Lil Poppa, Bas, Mozzy, Moneybagg Yo, and Yo Gotti at ESPN’s NBA Finals Game 2 NYC Watch Party & Concert at Pier 17 in New York City.

You can tap into the new single below.