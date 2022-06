Muni Long is still running through headphones and airwaves with “Hrs and Hrs” but has dropped off a new single in “Baby Boo.” The new release features Saweetie, teaming for a new anthem.

The release comes days after Muni Long was named MTV PUSH’s Global PUSH Artist for the month of June, where she delivers new performances of her hit singles and speaks on coming to the forefront of music from behind the scenes.

You can hear the new single below.

