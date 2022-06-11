A heroic game four performance from Stephen Curry is why the NBA Finals is now tied 2-2. The Dubs won 107-97 last night in the TD Garden. In game 4, Curry dominated. He dropped 43 points and grabbed ten rebounds, including seven 3-pointers.

Fourth-three points is the third-highest scoring total in the postseason and the second-most points scored in the NBA Finals for the two-time league MVP. This game comes just one after Curry seemingly injured his foot in the game three loss.

Two down. Two to go. pic.twitter.com/Z4ly4FESB5 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 11, 2022

“The heart on that man is incredible,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. “The things he does, we kind of take for granted at times, to go out there and put us on his back. We’ve got to help him out on Monday.”

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Warriors went on a 10-0 run, erasing a four-point Boston lead into a 100-94 Golden State advantage.

His splash brother Klay Thompson pitched in with 18 points with four 3-pointers, and Andrew Wiggins added 17 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.

The Warriors have won at least one road game for an NBA-record 27 consecutive playoff series since 2013. They will host Game 5 on Monday night, with Game 6 in Boston on Thursday; Golden State would hold the home-court advantage in a seventh game, if necessary.

For Boston, three different players scored at least 20 points. Jayson Tatum led the way with 23, and Robert Williams and Jaylen Brown scored 21 a piece.