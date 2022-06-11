During the NBA Finals Game 4 tunnel walk, MVP Stephen Curry and his purpose-driven firm, SC30 Inc., introduced surprise gear that would be available only to Curry’s 2974 Collection NFT holders. This project also connects collection holders with Curry through unique and one-of-a-kind experiences.

This special gear was inspired by some of Curry’s most valued assets – his tattoos – with the support of his 2974 Discord channel. Curry’s wrist tattoos, in particular, tell a tale about his desire to improve in basketball and in life, which is represented in the hoodie and cap artwork.

On Monday, June 13th at 11:59 p.m. EST, the 2974 Collection will take a snapshot to lock in all holders at that moment. On June 15, these holders will have access to a password-protected retail store on FTX US’s NFT platform, which will close ten days later on June 24.

Customers must deposit their 2974 Collection NFTs in an FTX digital wallet and will receive personalized codes prior to the store opening. Holders in New York will be alerted via the 2974 Collection NFT Discord channel of precise instructions. Collection holders with numerous NFTs will also receive merch discounts based on the amount of NFTs they own. Customers will be able to purchase the hoodie and cap pair with distinctive packaging and a personalized greeting from Curry himself when the store opens.

Curry released a surprise NFT collection in December 2021 to commemorate breaking the all-time NBA three-point record during a game between the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks. Curry’s NFT was released in a limited edition of 2,974 to commemorate the record-breaking number of three-pointers he made in his career, with 100% of Curry’s profits going to Eat. Learn. Play., Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Oakland-based non-profit that benefits community members throughout the Bay Area. Since then, the 2974 Collection NFT has generated over $4.4 million in trading volume on the FTX.US NFT platform, given away over 100 pieces of NFT memorabilia, and is gearing up for an IRL birthday celebration with holders this summer.