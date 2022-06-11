Hulu shares the official trailer for their upcoming eight-episode scripted series from director Steven Rodgers (I, Tonya), “Mike,” that transforms lead actor Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) into the iconic former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. The limited series will show an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the controversial Hall-of-Fame boxing legend’s life. Watch the official trailer below.

MORE: Season 2 of Kevin Hart’s ‘HART TO HEART’ to Feature JAY-Z, Chris Rock, Saweetie, Mike Tyson & More

Mike Tyson (50-6-44KOs) became the youngest heavyweight boxing champion ever at 18-years-old in November 1986 when he knocked out Trevor Berbick in the second round. Tyson was one of the most famous athletes of the 80s and 90s. The series tells the dynamic moments of his life, like knocking out fighters in seconds, shocking losses, high-profile relationships, lavish life, prison stint, and triumphant return to fame.

Advertisement

Produced by 20th Television, Trevante Rhodes stars and serves as one of the series’ executive producers. Karin Gist serves as the series showrunner. Alongside Rhodes are cast members Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, and Li Eubanks.

You may know Tyson… pic.twitter.com/GjmwFaKs9k — Mike on Hulu (@mikeonhulu) June 8, 2022

MORE: No Criminal Charges Filed on Mike Tyson Over Airplane Attack

“Mike” is a biographical series that will lead to more sports stories being told by Hulu. Last year President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals Craig Erwich told Deadline the following: “Biographical pictures are a fan favorite and a staple of the movie and television business and frequently the subjects are not involved. We have a strategy of taking a modern lens and applying it to stories and figures of popular culture of the past. We’ve had a lot of success doing that, and I think it reveals interesting things, not just about where we’ve been but where we are, so we’re looking forward to continuing the creative conversations behind Iron Mike.”

Hulu’s “Mike” premieres on August 25.