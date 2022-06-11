If hip-hop had an award for the most resilient artist, Rich Homie Quan should win it. His career seemed to prosper quickly with hits like “Type Of Way” and “Lifestyle.”

However, after a light beef with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug put a halt to his career, but that didn’t stop him. Like the titles of his early projects, Rich Homie didn’t stop going in. Last week he told fans he’s back in the booth, and today (June 8), he’s back with a new track, “Still Shinning.”

On the new track, Quan delivered his vintage sound. “Still Shining” doesn’t get you lit, but it should educate listeners. Rich Homie uses this track to motivate the people in the hood to rise out of them.

He raps on the hook, “I ain’t putting work in these streets just to get killed by them.”

In the video, Quan is smack dab in the hood rapping his way out. Check out Rich Homie’s new video “Still Shining” below.