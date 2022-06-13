Jennifer Hudson has officially added EGOT to her resume. Hudson received a Tony award this past Sunday for producer of A Strange Loop, which won Best Musical.

Previously, Hudson won Grammy awards for Best R&B Album and Best Musical Theater Album. Hudson’s work in Dreamgirls nabbed her Oscar and the Emmy came for her part in Baba Yaga, a daytime series.

Hudson is only the 17th person in history to be an EGOT winner. She is the second Black woman to do so following Whoopi Goldberg. Hudson is also the youngest woman to female to achieve the status.

Advertisement