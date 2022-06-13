Dinosaurs remain a massive hit in Hollywood. Jurassic World: Dominion, the third entry in the Jurassic World segment of the Jurassic Park franchise topped the weekend box office behind a massive $143 million weekend debut.

According to Variety, Dominion has already pulled in $245 million internationally, fighting off mixed reviews for a total that is near $400 million.

Movie theaters continue to recover after the pandemic struggle. In its third week in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick, pulled in another $50 million this weekend. You can see the trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion below.

