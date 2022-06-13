Unfortunately facial paralysis is forcing pop superstar Justin Bieber to cancel his Justice World Tour concerts tonight and tomorrow at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 28-year-old took to social media to explain that he is battling Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare neurological condition caused by the varicella virus that’s linked to chicken pox.

Justin Bieber shared this post on Instagram: "IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers"

Justin Bieber via Instagram: "IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers"



Ramsay Hunt Syndrome can trigger paralysis and hearing loss. In Bieber’s case, it’s affecting the right side of his face. Per doctors’ orders, he’s taking time to rest up. In his words, “Get back to 100-percent so I can do what I was born to do.”

The Justice World Tour is following Beiber’s fifth and sixth studio albums, Changes and Justice.