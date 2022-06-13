Lizzo has released a new song called “Grrrls.” Following the recently RIAA Gold-certified hit single “About Damn Time,” “Grrrls” is the second track off Lizzo’s upcoming album SPECIAL. “About Damn Time,” which is currently at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, is on track to become her most-streamed song to date.

The Special Tour, a large North American arena tour commencing from September 23rd in Sunrise, FL with a special guest, Atlanta rapper Latto, will further celebrate SPECIAL.

You can hear the new single below.

