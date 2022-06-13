31-year-old rapper Azealia Banks is coming under fire after storming out of her Miami Pride performance. The controversial New York native abruptly stopped her set after about 30 minutes and began telling the audience the event promoters had been rude, she was unhappy, and she didn’t want to be there.

“For the last good, like, month and a half, I’ve just been being fu***d with. I’ve been being fu***d around with, you know? Set time’s been moved and like, ‘Oh, you’re headlining. No, you’re not headlining. Now you’re not this.’ I’m really not happy to be here.”

Her microphone was then cut off by the backstage crew. Banks threw her microphone into the Wynwood Pride crowd before suddenly leaving the stage as some audience members booed.

Azealia Banks foi vaiada e deixou o palco mostrando os dedos do meio.



She later took to Twitter before her account was suspended to air her grievances with the event staff, calling them extremely unprofessional.