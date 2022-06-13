Post Malone’s new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, will make a No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200. The album is Malone’s fourth straight top-five debut.

Toothache sold nearly 121,000 equivalent album units in the first week. Streaming equivalent units provided 98,000 of that number. Album sales brought in 21,000 and TEA units brought in 2,000. Twelve Carat Toothache was preceded by one Billboard Hot 100 top 10-charting single, The Weeknd’s “One Right Now.”

Reclaiming the top spot on the charts is Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, with a 137,000 equivalent album unit week and becomes the first album of the year to exceed 1000,000 units in each of its first five weeks.

