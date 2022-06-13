Things turned for the worst for Roddy Ricch this past weekend when he was arrested for gun possession in New York. The arrest occurred just hours before was set to take the stage for his Governor’s Ball performance. The Governor’s Ball then released a tweet announcing that Ricch would not be performing.

Roddy Ricch Set At Governors Ball Has Been Cancelled: He Was Allegedly Arrested While On His Way There pic.twitter.com/LbwQgfupEc — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 12, 2022

Ricch and two members of his entourage were arrested when they passed through a checkpoint in Queens. Police found a 9mm handgun with 9 bullets loaded into a high-capacity magazine under a passenger seat. Ricch and the two men were then arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device and unlawful possession of that device.

One of the men arrested was arraigned yesterday, June 12. However, Ricch and his other crew member’s cases were never docketed, and on Sunday, a clerk at the NYC courthouse revealed that the charges were dropped.

The man still in jail, Michael Figueroa, was riding in the passenger seat of the car. He told the security guard who asked him to exit the vehicle that he was not ready to get out of the car yet. He allegedly pulled the gun out of his waist and hid it under the floor mat.