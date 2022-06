Roddy Ricch Blasts NYPD on Summer Jam Stage After Being Arrested for Gun Possession

Roddy Ricch was in New York City for a couple of festival performances. During his visit, Ricch found himself in the crosshairs of NYPD when he attempted to enter Governors Ball Festival as he was arrested for gun possession.

Ricch would make Summer Jam on Sunday and delivered a message to the New Jersey crowd. “Can I hear everybody in here say ‘Fuck NYPD’?” Roddy said to the crowd.

You can see the moment here.

