Saucy Santana is having a meteoric rise to fame. He recently collaborated with Latto on his latest song “Booty.” Shortly thereafter a string of tweets from 2014 in which he insulted Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy resurfaced.

In the tweets, Santana called Blue Ivy “nappy headed,” said Beyonce looked “dry” when she was pregnant with Blue, and compared Blue to Kim and Kanye’s daughter North.

The man deleted his tweets. https://t.co/0dbVnwgEmq pic.twitter.com/7jaHupAMGT — Today I Got Time (@TodayIGotTime1) June 9, 2022

Shortly after the tweets resurfaced, many called for Santana to apologize during his Summer Jam appearance, and before his show in Houston, noting that the Beyhive fan base in Houston would figuratively tear him apart.

Advertisement

However, Santana doubled down on his comments, instead of lashing out on cancel culture and the fascination with bringing up old tweets.

“Fake woke ass bitches!!!!” Santana tweeted. “People don’t care about old tweets. The internet have this weird thing with power! Thinking they have the power to cancel someone… NEWS FLASH! You don’t! Y’all be thinking y’all have someone by the balls about situations you don’t give a damn about.”

In another tweet, he added “Celebrities are human. Not robots and they for damn sure ain’t perfect. I still talk about a bitch like a doggggggg til this day. Not publicly because my opinion matters to a lot of ppl now. I be Chillin. I don’t even insert myself in shit that don’t involve me.”

He went on to say how people who try to ruin celebrities’ careers are “miserable” and “broke” and wondered why he is being scolded for tweets he wrote when he was 20.

“Stop all that cap! Tryna ruin ppl Careers cuz you at home miserable and broke. I was miserable and broke too making childish, hateful tweets in 2014. Im 28 years old. A grown ass adult. A completely different mindset on life from when I was 20. But, yall knew dat.”

In his final tweet, Santana said that he would not apologize to the fans, because he feel as if he did not offend them and the tweets were not directed towards them.

“It be the people in the comments… tryna force you to apologize or say sorry. To who?! To y’all?! If I did something to offend someone I should I apologize to them!!!! Not u bitches. Told y’all y’all think got power over ppl. But, go head.”