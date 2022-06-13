Steph Curry has been incredibly busy this week, trying to lead the Warriors to an NBA title in a gritty battle against the Boston Celtics. While Curry hopes to emerge a winner on the court, he is working for a more even playing field off the court.



Curry has been known for rocking some fits from up-and-coming minority designers in his tunnel walks, and he is also promoting gender equality with his custom Curry 4’s, which feature the hashtag #RetireInequality and draw attention to economic inequalities that still face many women around the world today.

Curry debuted the custom Curry 4’s in game three against the Celtics. The shoes feature a bright blue, pink, yellow, and white colorway with the hashtag #RetireInequality. A closeup of the shoe was posted on the official Curry Brand Instagram (@sc30) with the following caption:



For Game 👌, @stephencurry30 wore a special pair of Curry 4s designed by our very own @azzi35. Major love to @tiaa @currybrand @dezcustomz and @kreativecustomkicks for helping make it all happen!



A small quantity of this special pair will be available for purchase on June 23 on @ntwrk, with all proceeds going to the Women’s Sports Foundation and @tiaa’s mission to bring awareness to the retirement pay gap affecting women today.



Learn more: https://retireinequality.com

#RetireInequality is an initiative by TIAA bank to promote economic opportunity for women and work towards more equitable pay and retirement savings opportunities. Azzi Fudd shooting guard for the UConn Huskies. The shoe design was also courtesy of custom shoe designer @dezcustomz, which specializes in airbrush art design and @kreativecustomkicks, which specializes in intricately detailed custom painted shoes.

