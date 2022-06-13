The Game slyly told fans that his Drillmatic album is pushed back. When tweeting about how upset he was to be snugged in the Rolling Stone top 200 Rap albums of all-time list, The Compton legend dropped his new release date.

“@RollingStone how is ‘The Documentary’ not on the list for 200 Greatest Rap Albums Of All Time?” Game wrote. “I carried an entire coast for 20 years on the back of my 1st album. Cause I don’t walk red carpets, play dress up, smile or fake laugh at brunches I don’t count ? #Drillmatic July 1st.”

The original album release date was June 24. Can you wait an extra week for The Game?

Advertisement