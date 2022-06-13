[WATCH] One of R. Kelly’s Victims Calls for Life Sentence: “Put Him Under the Jail”

One of R. Kelly’s victims never wants the singer to be a free man again. Speaking with TMZ, Lizzettee Martinez stated R. Kelly should receive life in prison due to the pain he has caused to people throughout his career.

Last week a federal prosecutor recommended R. Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison, to which she agreed. Martinez believes that if he is free again, R.Kelly would return to his destructive behavior.

Also speaking with TMZ, another victim, Kitti Jones, says no amount of time will assist in removing the trauma but is in alignment with the recommendation.

You can hear Martinez below.