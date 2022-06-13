Kanye has been relatively quiet on social media as of late, but it seems as if the apparent copying of one of his sneakers made him speak about it on IG.

A few weeks ago, the first pictures of Adidas Adilette ’22 slide dropped. Many people were excited to get the slide as it resembled a Yeezy Slide, which, unlike the Adidas slide, is hard to get and always sells out. The Adidas slide has since dropped and sold out, and are expected to release in multiple colorways on June 23.

Ye took to Instagram to scold the German sportswear brand and call out its CEO Kasper Rørsted.

Kanye West calls out Adidas on IG for their New Adilette Slides..🔍 pic.twitter.com/y4xIfe0g2m — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) June 13, 2022

“THIS IS YE driving down the same street Kobe passed on,” Ye said. “Maybe I feel that Mamba spirit right now To Kasper I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more To all sneaker culture To every ball player rapper or even if you work at the store This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can’t cause they’ll loose their contract or be called crazy Bravery is not not being afraid Bravery is overcoming your fear for your truth This Ye with the blue paint on my face These shoes represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent This shoe is a fake Yeezy made by adidas themselves I’m not talking to DC about this either Kasper come talk to me Happy Monday.”

What makes this interesting is that Kanye is in partnership with Adidas to produce and market his Yeezy brand shoes. Adidas does not own the Yeezy’s and in the past, have made shoes that somewhat resemble Yeezy’s.

Kasper has not responded to Ye’s allegations and it is unsure that he will.