Young Thug remains behind bars on his RICO arrest, preventing the star from performing at Hot 97 Summer Jam. Before Fivio Foreign closed Summer Jam, Hot 97 played a video that included a voice message from Young Thug that played throughout MetLife Stadium.

“I just want to say thank you to all of my friends and my family for coming out and supporting us,” Thug said. “You know, your support during this time means a lot to us, ya know.”

The video also mentioned a petition started by Kevin Liles and Julie Greenwald, Rap Music on Trial: Protect Black Art. “You know, this isn’t just about me or YSL, I always use my music as a form of artistic expression, and now I see that Black artists and rappers don’t have that, you know, freedom,” Thugger added.

You can see the video below courtesy of HipHopDX.