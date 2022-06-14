Blue Ivy Carter Steals the Show Sitting Courtside at Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Blue Ivy Carter Steals the Show Sitting Courtside at Game 5 of the NBA Finals

The action of Game 5 of the NBA Finals was between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors until Blue Ivy Carter was spotted next to JAY-Z courtside at Chase Center.

Blue Ivy showed off the striking resemblance of her parents and surprised many online with how much she has grown. In one clip, Hov hugs and kisses his daughter for the jumbotron at the arena, where you can see Blue Ivy telling her dad to watch for her hair.

To us: Jay Z, the all time rap legend

To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad pic.twitter.com/yOsIpBUVyz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2022

Additional celebrities in attendance for Game 5 were E-40, UFC President Dana White, business and talent executive Corey Gamble, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Mayor London Breed.

Advertisement

You can see reactions to Blue Ivy below.

Blue Ivy is a spitting image of Beyoncé at tonight’s #NBAFinals game. pic.twitter.com/kqVXN0kiIG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 14, 2022

Beyoncé in 2007 x Blue Ivy in 2022 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/WniNQEw5H8 — ⭒ Ray | LETITBEY | ⭒ (@glorihrious) June 14, 2022

Blue Ivy being so unimpressed by her VERY impressive parents will always be funny, they taking bout "24x grammy winner" and she like YOU ON MY HAIR DAD😭😭😭 — The Great Negro (@jiggyjayy2) June 14, 2022

Blue Ivy & Hov through the years (courtside edition) pic.twitter.com/7bgeHE0wcf — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 14, 2022