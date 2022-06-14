The action of Game 5 of the NBA Finals was between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors until Blue Ivy Carter was spotted next to JAY-Z courtside at Chase Center.
Blue Ivy showed off the striking resemblance of her parents and surprised many online with how much she has grown. In one clip, Hov hugs and kisses his daughter for the jumbotron at the arena, where you can see Blue Ivy telling her dad to watch for her hair.
Additional celebrities in attendance for Game 5 were E-40, UFC President Dana White, business and talent executive Corey Gamble, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Mayor London Breed.
Advertisement
You can see reactions to Blue Ivy below.