Viewership records for REVOLT were broken by the inaugural episode of Caresha Please, which featured a sit-down interview with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The inaugural episode of REVOLT captivated viewers and generated over 1 billion total impressions. It earned 1.8 million views, 14 million impressions, 20 thousand new subscribers, and 377 thousand hours of viewing time on YouTube. Caresha Please was also the No. 1 podcast on Apple Music and trended across Twitter.

“The number one show in less than 24 hours – I’m gagging!” said Yung Miami.

Advertisement

“We are focused on attracting the best talent and giving the most influential voices a platform to create unapologetically,” said Deon Graham, Chief Brand Officer at Combs Enterprises. “The immediate success of Caresha Please is a perfect example of how our approach impacts culture in a scalable way that moves REVOLT forward.”

Diddy and Yung Miami discussed their music careers, his new label Love Records, a surprise City Girls album due in June, their friendship, dating, families, and other open discussions about life in this special episode.



On the show, Diddy confirmed the two are enjoying each other’s company, but maintains he is single. “We go have dates, we’re friends, we go to exotic locations, we have great times,” Diddy said before expressing a desire to one day take her to church.

Hearing his details, Yung Miami clarified that they go together, “Real Bad.”

You can see the full episode below.