Lady London, the Aristotle of Bravado, made her historic Hot 97 Summer Jam debut at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Lady London graced the festival stage, performing a string of her most recognized tracks from her recently released first record, Lady Like: The Boss Tape, which has a capacity of over 80,000 people. London played “Lady What Lady Who” and, predictably, “Lisa’s Story” with Harlem rapper Dub Aura, beginning with “Long Live Shamello.”

“Lisa’s Story” has received critical acclaim from Billboard, LA Weekly, Earmilk, Revolt TV, B.E.T., and others, with over 2 million views on YouTube. Warming up the stage for her second live performance—following her sold-out appearance at S.O.B.s earlier this year—the Billboard-designated ‘artist to watch’ also performed her new tune “What Is It Giving,” which is set to be released in the coming weeks.

Lady London experienced a moment with Cardi B after taking the stage at the Summer Jam festival to rap her featured verse on “Shake It.” “She is so underrated and she is amazing,” Cardi wrote on social media.

