Marilyn Monroe’s “Birthday Dress” Reportedly Has Damage After Being Worn Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala

The iconic Birthday Dress of Marilyn Monroe has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian to The Met Gala.

According to Pop Culture, the most expensive dress in the world worn by Monroe in 1962 shows signs of tearing and missing crystals after being worn by Kim K.

The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. pic.twitter.com/cFu1lUBmzS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2022

According to Page Six Style, Kim K dropped 16 pounds just to fit in the gown. After she walked the red carpet of the Met Gala, Kim K changed into a replica of the dress.

After the Met Gala, the “Birthday Dress” designer Bob Mackie was not happy that Kardashian wore the dress. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Mackie called wearing the dress “a big mistake.”

“[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her,” Mackie stated. “Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”

Mackie drew the design for Jean Louis in 1962, who would fashion Monroe for the president of John F. Kennedy. Monroe would die three months later.

Kim Kardashian wore the dress as she strolled the red carpet with her bae, Pete Davidson. Leading up to the big event, the dress was displayed at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida.

“Well, this is Marilyn Monroe’s dress and it is 60 years old and she wore this when she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy in 1962,” Kardashian confirmed to La La on the red carpet. “I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves.”

The dress originally cost $12,000 and was created around Monroe, who was sewn into it as it was made.