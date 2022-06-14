As previously reported, two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Slim 400 in Inglewood, California in December and now the mugshots of both suspects have been released.

Michael Lanell Terry, 33, of Los Angeles, and Tamra Lynn Bell, 42, of Inglewood were both taken into custody at the Inglewood City Jail and booked on murder charges on June 9. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Offices filed criminal charges against the pair, which includes a murder charge against Terry. His bail was set at $3,025,000. Bell was charged with being an accessory to the murder after the fact and her bail was set at $1 million.

Vincent Cohran, known as rapper Slim 400, was shot and killed while exiting his car in the 8600 block of South 7th Avenue in the city of Inglewood shortly before 8 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021, according to the report from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office.

